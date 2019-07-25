55-yr-old woman dies after being run over by bus

A 55-year-old woman died after she was run over by a speeding private bus in Salarpur village. Police said they have registered a case and are investigating the matter.

The victim has been identified as Savitri Devi, a resident of Kulesra in Greater Noida. She worked as a domestic help at a high-rise society in Sector 93.

The victim’s son Vikas said his mother had left the house to meet a relative in Salapur village. “She was riding a scooty when a speeding private bus hit her near Sector 82. My mother fell on the road and sustained critical injuries,” he said.

Stating that a police team reached the spot after getting information and seized the erring vehicle, police said the bus driver fled the scene after the incident. The body has been sent for a post-mortem and a report is awaited, police said.

“We have registered a case of causing death by negligence under Section 304-A of IPC against the accused driver .We have launched a search to arrest the accused,” said Rajesh Kumar, station house officer, Sector 39 police station.

Soon after the incident, residents of the area blocked the road and started protesting, which led to a traffic jam on the stretch for half an hour.

