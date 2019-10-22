550th Parkash Purb: Rlys to put up details chart of 14 trains at major stations

cities

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 22:38 IST

As part of preparations for the 550th birth anniversary celebrations of Guru Nanak Dev at Sultanpur Lodhi, divisional railway authorities have prepared a chart displaying a list of 14 special trains and route maps. These charts will be put on display for passengers at all major railway stations of the division.

The design of the chart was approved by divisional railway manager (DRM) Rajesh Aggarwal on Monday evening during a meeting with other officials concerned.

Apart from highlighting the details of the 14 special trains, which have been announced by the railway ministry for the occasion, the chart also gives details on 16 other passenger, mail and express trains, which are running towards Sultanpur Lodhi.

A railway officer said that the chart was prepared to generate awareness among the passengers, who will be coming to Sultanpur Lodhi from across the country. “The design for the chart has been forwarded to the northern railway board,” he added.

The chart also contains instructions on the ban on single-use plastic material at railway stations.

“We want passengers to maintain cleanliness at the station. Messages on the chart include ‘single-use plastic banned in Indian Railways from October 2, 2019’, ‘say no to plastic’ and ‘motto of Indian Railways is ‘reduce, reuse and recycle plastic’,” said an officer from the Ferozepur division, pleading anonymity.

5% discount on booking ticket from UTS App

Railway officials said that passengers booking unreserved tickets can do so through the UTS mobile application of the Railways and avail 5% discount.

“Tickets from the UTS application can be booked only before entering the station premises. After downloading the application free of cost from the Play Store, there is a one-time registration. After logging in, one has to click on the ‘book ticket’ option and choose ‘normal booking’. After filling in details, including origin station, destination, number of passengers, route and train type, passengers can obtain the ticket by paying online or through railway wallet,” the instructions on the chart read.

The following is the list of 14 special trains to run during anniversary celebrations:

Hisar- Sultanpur Lodhi- Hisar Passenger train · (04601/4602): It will commence its journey on November 1 and will make a total of 28 trips in both directions till November 17.

Sri Ganganagar–Sultanpur Lodhi-Sri Ganganagar passenger train (04604/04603): It will run from November 2 to Novermber 15 and will make a total 28 of trips.

Fazilka–Sultanpur Lodhi–Fazilka passenger train (04606/04605): It will run from November 3 to November 16.

Nawashehar Doaba–Sultanpur Lodhi-Nawashehar Doaba passenger train (04608/04607) : It will run from November 2 to November 16.

Derababa Nanak–Sultanpur Lodhi–Derababa Nanak passenger train (04610/04609): It will commence its journey from November 4 and will run till November 16.

Derababa Nanak–Sultanpur Lodhi–Derbababa Nanak passenger train (04614/04613): It will run from November November 1 to November 14.

Ferozepur– Darbhanga–Ferozepur Express train (04650/04649): The train will run from November 6 to 15. It comprises 20 coaches with 18 three-tier coaches and will halt at Lohian Khas, Sultanpur Lodhi, Jalandhar City, Ludhiana, Ambala Cantt, Saharanpur, Moradabad, Rampur, Bareilly, Lucknow, Sultanpur, Varanasi, Dd Upadhyaya Junction, Buxar, Ara, Danapur, Patna, Bakhityarpur, Mokameh, Barauni and Samastipur stations.

Amritsar-Derababa Nanak–Amritsar DEMU train (04619/04620): It will run from November 1 to 15.

Amritsar-Derababa Nanak–Amritsar DEMU train (04621/04622): It will run from November 2 to 16.

Nangal Dam–Lohian Khas–Nangal Dam Express train (04617/04618): Will run from November 11 to 13. It will halt at Ludhiana, Phillaur and Nakodar stations.

Patiala–Lohian Khas–Patiala Express train (04615/04616): It will run from November 10 to 13 and halt at Ludhiana, Phillaur and Nakodar stations.

Delhi–Lohian Khas–Delhi Express train (04411/04412): It started its run from October 3 and will make last run on November 17. It halts at Ambala Cantt, Ludhiana, Phillaur and Nakodar stations.

Ferozepur Cantt–Patna-Ferozepur Cantt Express train (04652/04651): It will run from November 5 to 16. It will halt at Lohian Khas, Sultanpur Lodhi, Jalandhar City, Ludhiana, Ambala Cantt, Saharanpur, Moradabad, Rampur, Bareilly, Lucknow, Sultanpur, Varanasi, Dd Upadhyaya Junction, Buxar, Ara and Danapur stations.

Ferozepur Cantt–Nanded–Ferozepur Cantt Express train (04662/04661): It started its run on October 3 and will make the last run on November 16.

First Published: Oct 22, 2019 22:36 IST