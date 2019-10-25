550th Parkash Purb: SGPC chief invites Yogi Adityanath, Kejriwal

cities

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 22:50 IST

Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Gobind Singh Longowal has invited Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal for the function to be organised by the gurdwara body at Sultanpur Lodhi to celebrate 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak.

In a press release issued here, a SGPC spokesperson said that Longowal handed over the invitation to the UP CM in Lucknow on Thursday and on Friday, he met Kejriwal in Delhi to personally invite him for the celebrations. SGPC chief was accompanied by the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) MP in Rajya Sabha, Balwinder Singh Bhunder.

So far among the big personalities, the SGPC has extended invitation to President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh and Punjab governor VP Singh Badnore for the function to be organised in the historic town.

First Published: Oct 25, 2019 22:50 IST