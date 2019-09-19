56% people think Fadnavis is best CM candidate: Survey

pune

As many as 56 per cent respondents in the survey undertaken by the MIT school of government (SOG) think that the chief minister Devendra Fadnavis is the “best choice” to lead the state in the future as well.

At least 5,000 voters were interviewed across 30 different constituencies in Maharashtra and were quizzed about their political choices, by 60 students of MIT SOG.

Mahesh Sane, professor, MIT SOG, said, “With the survey done by SOG, it is evident that CM Devendra Fadnavis is the popular choice and there is a significant amount of chance that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will come to power.”

“While this is the opinion poll, we will be conducting a poll tracker after the elections are announced and an exit poll after the elections as well,” said Sane.

According to the MIT SOG survey, BJP alone will win 176 seats in the state, while Shiv Sena will emerge victorious on 52 seats. The survey gives the Indian National Congress 33 seats while Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi will get 18 and two seats respectively.

Questions in the survey were related to local infrastructure development, national security, personal relations with candidate, specific party, urban issues, CM candidate, caste-based reservation, caste preference and irrigation.

Another issue highlighted in the survey was about the hacking of electronic voting machines (EVM).

The survey states, 37 per cent of voters believe that EVMs can be hacked while 48 per cent of voters think EVMs are made an issue to justify political defeats.

Choice of voters (%)

Devendra Fadnavis: 56%

Uddhav Thackeray: 8%

Prakash Ambedkar: 8%

Ajit Pawar: 7%

Raj Thackeray: 5%

