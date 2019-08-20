57-year-old man jumps into Golden Temple sarovar, dies

cities

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 01:24 IST

A body of a 57-year-old man was fished out of Golden Temple sarovar after he jumped into it on Monday early morning. The deceased was identified as Bhraminder Singh of Choodwali village in Jalandhar district. Station house officer (SHO) of Galyara police station, Sukhdev Singh, said, “According to the eyewitnesses, on Monday at around 1 am, Bhraminder jumped into the sarovar. Later his body was fished out by the sewadars. The victim was a baptised Sikh.”

He said after conducting post-mortem of the deceased, the body was handed over to his family members. Police have begun the inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).

First Published: Aug 20, 2019 01:24 IST