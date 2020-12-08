e-paper
576 fresh cases, 8 deaths in Pune district

576 fresh cases, 8 deaths in Pune district

cities Updated: Dec 08, 2020, 22:03 IST
HTC
HTC
         

PUNE The state health department, on Tuesday, reported over 576 fresh Covid-19 cases and eight deaths in 24 hours in Pune district.

The district final Covid tally stands at 3.58 lakh cases, of which 3.35 lakh have recovered, 7,617 is the death toll and 15,344 are active cases undergoing treatment in hospitals or in home isolation.

Pune rural reported 164 new cases taking its final count to 85,789. One death on Tuesday put the death toll at 1,986, according to the state health department.

Pune city reported 285 fresh cases taking the total count to 1,83,007. Six deaths on Tuesday took the death toll to 4,330.

The PCMC reported 127 fresh cases taking its final count to 90,149. One death on Tuesday put the death toll at 1,266.

The state health department reported 6,365 patients discharged on Tuesday. The recovery rate in the state is 93.42%.

The case fatality rate in the state is 2.57%. Currently, 5,48,961 people are in home quarantine and 5,617 people are in institutional quarantine.

