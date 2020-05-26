6 booked for firing in air, assault in Mohali

cities

Updated: May 26, 2020 23:18 IST

Six persons were booked for firing in air and assaulting a man after intercepting his vehicle following an argument over a land dispute in Sohana here.

Gurtej Singh, a resident of Kumbra village said that he, along with his friend Varinder, on Monday night was returning after dropping his injured friend Harvir Singh in Mauli Baidwan.

He said when they reached near the Sector 70/Phase 8 light points, Zen and Bolero vehicles intercepted his Fortuner vehicle and armed Juggu of Raipur Khurd, Pavitar Singh and Gurpreet Singh of Mauli Baidwan, Gurpreet Singh of Shekhanmajra along with 7-8 persons carrying kirpan, iron rods and pistol alighted.

He alleged that after getting out of their vehicles, the accused broke the windshield with rod ad pulled him out of the vehicle and assaulted him. Meanwhile, accused Gupreet Singh fired in air with a pistol.

Hearing the gunshots, people started gathering around the area. The accused fled from the spot while a passerby informed the police.

Investigating officer (IO) Sikander Singh said that Gurtej was called by his friend Harvir Singh who had a land dispute with someone and both the parties were to meet at a designated point. He added that when Gurtej along with his friend Varinder reached there, they found Harvir injured and immediately took him to civil hospital in Phase 6. After getting Harvir first aid, the two men dropped him home, added IO.

Police have registered a case on Gurtej’s statement in the Sohana police station however no person has been held so far.