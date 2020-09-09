6 executives of Ferozepur division to provide 24x7 services
Teams have been deputed to handle queries from Amritsar, Faridkot, Ferozepur, Jalandhar, Ludhiana and Gurdaspurcities Updated: Sep 09, 2020 23:17 IST
To make railway transportation hassle free in six business clusters of Punjab, the Ferozepur division has set up a dedicated team of six executives to provide round-the-clock services to the public.
Ludhiana commercial inspector Ajay Pal Singh has been appointed cluster head. Ferozepur division senior divisional commercial manager Chetan Taneja said, “Felicitation teams have been formed so that businessmen and companies use railways to transport their goods and parcels. They will be able to avail round-the-clock services.”
CONTACT NUMBERS:
Ludhiana and SBS Nagar: 97792-33954
Amritsar and Tarn Taran: 97792-33962
Faridkot, Mukstar and Fazilka: 81466-34022
Ferozepur and Moga: 97792-33933
Hoshiarpur, Jalandhar, Kapurthala: 97792-33932
Pathankot and Gurdaspur: 81466-33340