e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 09, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / 6 executives of Ferozepur division to provide 24x7 services

6 executives of Ferozepur division to provide 24x7 services

Teams have been deputed to handle queries from Amritsar, Faridkot, Ferozepur, Jalandhar, Ludhiana and Gurdaspur

cities Updated: Sep 09, 2020 23:17 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
         

To make railway transportation hassle free in six business clusters of Punjab, the Ferozepur division has set up a dedicated team of six executives to provide round-the-clock services to the public.

Teams have been deputed to handle queries from Amritsar, Faridkot, Ferozepur, Jalandhar, Ludhiana and Gurdaspur.

Ludhiana commercial inspector Ajay Pal Singh has been appointed cluster head. Ferozepur division senior divisional commercial manager Chetan Taneja said, “Felicitation teams have been formed so that businessmen and companies use railways to transport their goods and parcels. They will be able to avail round-the-clock services.”

CONTACT NUMBERS:

Ludhiana and SBS Nagar: 97792-33954

Amritsar and Tarn Taran: 97792-33962

Faridkot, Mukstar and Fazilka: 81466-34022

Ferozepur and Moga: 97792-33933

Hoshiarpur, Jalandhar, Kapurthala: 97792-33932

Pathankot and Gurdaspur: 81466-33340

top news
Strategic Paris-Delhi-Canberra axis gets off to a flying start amid China tension
Strategic Paris-Delhi-Canberra axis gets off to a flying start amid China tension
To enhance combat potential, IAF to formally induct Rafale jets in Ambala tomorrow
To enhance combat potential, IAF to formally induct Rafale jets in Ambala tomorrow
Rhea Chakraborty retracts confession in drugs case, says she was forced by NCB
Rhea Chakraborty retracts confession in drugs case, says she was forced by NCB
Missing Pak official who ‘helped’ in report on top general returns
Missing Pak official who ‘helped’ in report on top general returns
United States keeps India on ‘do not travel’ advisory list
United States keeps India on ‘do not travel’ advisory list
Trump knew how serious Covid-19 is, but downplayed it: Book
Trump knew how serious Covid-19 is, but downplayed it: Book
Man murdered by two friends over Rs 1,000 he loaned to one of them
Man murdered by two friends over Rs 1,000 he loaned to one of them
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputAkshay KumarRafale jetsDelhi Metro

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In