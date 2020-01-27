6-month old girl injured in Kharadi gas cylinder blast 

cities

Updated: Jan 27, 2020 16:09 IST

PUNE A six-month old girl and two others have been seriously injured in a gas cylinder blast on Monday in Kharadi.

The incident took place at 8.15 am in Sambhajinagar. The injured were immediately taken to Sassoon hospital.

The injured have been identified as Shankar Bhawale (26), Ashatai Bhawale (22) and their daughter Swarali Bhawale (infant).

Subhash Jadhav, fire brigade officer of Pune fire brigade department, said the family’s home is in a chawl in Sambhajinagar, where construction workers reside.

“On Sunday night after the family went to sleep there was a gas leak in the house. In the morning, at 8am, Ashatai woke up and attempted to light the gas stove to boil water for a bath. There was a huge blast. The blast was so powerful that the tin sheets on the roof of the house were blown off and the walls were damaged. The fire brigade responded immediately.”