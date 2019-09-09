6-year-old US national allegedly killed by mother in Pune

cities

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 21:44 IST

PUNE: The mother of a six-year-old US citizen is accused of killing the child on Monday afternoon in Pune, in a knife attack that took place at a relative’s home in Dattawadi. The mother surrendered to the Dattawadi police station after committing the act.

The victim has been identified as Akshara Amit Patil, while the mother has been identified as Shweta Patil.

The first information report with the Dattawadi police reveals that the family had spent five years in the US and the child is a US citizen. The child’s father, Amit Patel, is an IT engineer.

“The child is an American. We will inform the US embassy about the incident. We will also send a report to the US government when the investigation is completed,” police inspector (crime) Rajendra Shahane said, adding that the accused has been undergoing treatment for a psychological problem since 2015.

Shahane said, “The family had a visa interview scheduled for the US. On Monday, the couple picked up the daughter early from school to go for the interview. However, there was argument between the couple. The woman and child then went to a relative’s house in Taware colony in Dattawadi. The girl wanted to drink water so the woman took her to the kitchen. However, she attacked her with a knife, resulting in her death. She has been booked under IPC 3020 for murder.”

“We have sent the accused for a medical examination. She is now in a state of shock. She loses control. All she has said so far is that she feared her own people would take her daughter away,” Shahane said, adding that the accused is a BCom graduate.

First Published: Sep 09, 2019 21:44 IST