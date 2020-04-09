60 booked for obstructing cremation of corona patient

cities

The commissionerate of police have booked 60 unidentified persons on Thursday for obstructing the administration from performing last rites of a coronavirus patient at Harnamdass Pura locality in Jalandhar.

Parveen Kumar, who had tested positive for the virus on Wednesday, passed away on Thursday. When his family went to cremate his body at the cremation ground, locals tried to block their way.

Commissioner of Police Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said that these perpetrators are being identified and have been booked under Sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease danger¬ous to life), 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), 271 (disobedience to quarantine rule), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions) and 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Section 3 of the Epidemic Disease Act, 1893, and Section 51 of the Disaster Management Act, 1996.

He said that strict action will be taken against those defying the norms.

A team of senior police officials has been formed to identify those who tried to top the administration from performing the last rites of the corona patient.