60 pistols recovered after supplier, manufacturer busted

Updated: Jan 20, 2020 23:57 IST

New Delhi: The Delhi Police first arrested an arms supplier from the national capital and recovered 10 illegal pistols from him on Friday before interrogating him to bust a gun factory in Meerut and find another 50 pistols there.

The factory in Meerut was run by a family three generations of whom have been in the business over a period of three decades, said Sanjeev Kumar Yadav, deputy commissioner of police (special cell).

The arrested men were identified by the police as the supplier, 27-year-old Sanjeev, and the manufacturer, 25-year-old , Noor Hasan.

Yadav said the police had already been probing the role of a gang from Meerut that supplied illegal firearms to Delhi-NCR when they received a tip-off on Friday that one man would arrive in outer Delhi’s Haiderpur with a cache of arms. “We caught Sanjeev and recovered 10 semi-automatic pistols from him,” said Yadav.

Sanjeev allegedly turned out to be in this trade for five years and revealed that he took his supplies from a man named Fakruddin, who runs a factory in Meerut.

He also was revealed to be involved in three known crimes in the past — the most recent of them being the murder of a man in Sonepat for resisting a robbery.

“On Sunday, we raided the house where these guns were being made. We recovered 50 pistols and some parts of guns still in making. We also recovered machinery being used to manufacture these weapons,” said the officer.

While Fakruddin couldn’t be caught, the police nabbed his son, Hasan.

“Fakruddin’s father began manufacturing guns three decades ago. The trade was passed on to the next generations. Today, Fakruddin and his sons go about this business,” said Yadav.

They only supply in bulk and boast about the quality of their guns, said the officer.