60% want unhealthy street food banned in city: PMC survey

Updated: Dec 16, 2019 21:39 IST

PUNE More than 60 per cent respondents in a survey conducted by Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) in association with the Gokhale Institute of Politics and Economics agreed that unhealthy street food should be banned and wanted fruit and vegetables to be more affordable.

The survey among more than 3,000 adults across city’s socio-economic groups was conducted by PMC’s auxiliary nurses and was led by the Gokhale Institute of Politics and Economics. It explored eating habits and ideas of healthy diets among people in the city while gathering the views of residents on how civic policymakers should promote nutritious food.

The survey revealed that having takeaway food delivered to the home was extremely popular. On average, residents used online delivery platforms to order food 1.6 times a week, with 61 per cent using them one-three times a week and 11 per cent using them four to ten times weekly.

For low socio-economic groups, the price was the most important driver for food choice and healthy options were the fourth most significant consideration.

For high socio-economic groups, price did not matter at all in the top four drivers of food choice, namely, healthy options, quality, taste and brand.

Whether the food was organic or not was the least important factor for all the groups.

The survey was undertaken as part of the Birmingham India Nutrition Initiative (BINDI) facilitated by Food Foundation. The focus of the partnership is on policies regarding food prepared out of the home. It is aimed at encouraging safe, nutritious and affordable food which is procured in a manner which supports environmental sustainability and local economic development.

Encouraging healthy food habits

Saurabh Rao, Municipal Commissioner, PMC, says, the goal of the initiative is to tackle all forms of malnutrition and encourage healthy food habits. “PMC is taking several initiatives to enhance the awareness about the importance of nutrition to the citizens and support to live healthy lives. We will be reviewing the findings of this survey and using it to form our policies going forward,” says Rao.

Policymakers can be highly effective in tackling diet-related illness

Anna Taylor, executive director, Food Foundation, said, “We know that poor diets are the biggest cause of premature death globally. Policymakers can be highly effective in tackling diet-related illness if they intervene early before the issue becomes unmanageable and this survey demonstrates that Indian cities have the chance to get ahead of the curve.”

Creating awareness and informing people about the ill effects of fast food

Dr Rajendra Hankare, chief of the health department, said “As a local civic body we can create awareness and inform people about the ill effects of fast food. Reuse of cooking oil in fast food and the consumption of the same food over and over leads to concentrated nutrition and deficiency of other nutrition.” Also reused cooking oil leads to the trans-fat formation in the oil as opposed to the essential fatty acids which are there. Malnutrition, obesity and stunt growth are all effects of lack of balanced diet, he added.

School canteens should start offering healthy food

Dr Jayashri Toodkar, bariatric surgeon, Apollo Spectra hospital and director of Maharashtra state obesity and NCD Taskforce, said, “When the demand is high to make the fast-food more attractive preservatives are added, strong flavours like extra salt and sugar, spices and artificial colours are added. Fast food is marinated and half cooked and then re-cooked to serve it hot.” Popular food joints can start by mentioning the calorie content in it and school canteen can start with offering healthy foods. India is a diabetes capital, second highest deaths due to heart attacks, second-highest obesity patients are found here and so authorities need to take serious concern for the same, she said.