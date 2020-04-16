60-year-old Gurdaspur man dies of Covid-19 in Amritsar hospital

chandigarh

Updated: Apr 16, 2020 14:18 IST

AMRITSAR: A 60-year-old man from Bhaini Paswal village of Gurdaspur district, who tested positive for coronavirus on Tuesday, died at Guru Nanak Dev Hospital (GNDH) here on Thursday, Amritsar civil surgeon Dr Jugal Kishore said.

“The patient, Sansar Singh, was earlier admitted at the Gurdaspur civil hospital. Since he was not responding to treatment and his condition was serious, he was referred to GNDH on Tuesday. As soon as he was admitted here, he was put on ventilator. He was also suffering from diabetes. The patient, however, died due to Covid-19 at 12.30pm on Thursday,” Dr Kishore said.

Punjab special chief secretary Karan Bir Singh Sidhu tweeted on Twitter and said, “Sansar Singh, the first Covid-19 patient from Gurdaspur district, has expired at GNDH Amritsar. His cremation will be held in Gurdaspur today.”

The patient was admitted to a private hospital in Gurdaspur on April 9 after he complained of increased sugar level and problem in breathing. The doctors advised him to undergo treatment at Fortis Hospital, Amritsar, but he preferred the civil hospital in Gurdaspur.

Sidhu had said in his tweet on Tuesday that the patient’s brother had died in Jalandhar with some symptoms although his posthumous sample has not yet been received.”

Sources said that his brother died in Jalandhar on April 7 and he was cremated the same day at his native village of Bhaini Paswal in Gurdaspur district.

Sources said that the lady doctor who attended to him in the private hospital has been quarantined for 14 days.

Also, the health department has traced 46 close contacts of the deceased. Their samples have been sent to Government Medical College (GMC), Amritsar, and their reports are awaited.