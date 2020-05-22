60-yr-old woman, another RPF jawan test positive, Ludhiana’s tally now at 178

cities

Updated: May 22, 2020 00:58 IST

Two fresh cases of Covid-19 were detected in Ludhiana on Friday.

While one is a 60-year-old woman from Goh village in Khanna, the other is a 50-year-old railway protection force (RPF) personnel deployed in the district.

As the RPF personnel are not being counted in Punjab’s tally, the district’s count stands at 178. The number of active cases is at 40.

WOMAN ON VENTILATOR SUPPORT

The 60-year-old woman, who started showing symptoms of the virus on May 13, is currently on ventilator support at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh.

The woman’s daughters said, “My mother had been at home all through and she was fine till last week. On the night of May 13, she began coughing profusely. We thought she may be suffering from allergy due to the harvesting season and stubble burning. But her condition continued to worsen with each passing day. Finally we took her to a clinic in Khanna.”

After seeing the symptoms, the private doctor referred the case to Government Medical College and Hospital in Sector-32. “We reached there on Tuesday night. But no treatment was offered to my mother. Her condition kept deteriorating and she started facing difficulty in breathing following which her samples were sent for testing. On Wednesday night, her reports arrived, which stated she was Covid-19 positive,” the victim’s daughter said.

“Soon after receiving the report, my mother was referred to PGI,” she said, adding that her family is now in home quarantine.

The entire village has also been sealed as a precautionary measure. The patient’s younger son, who was visiting Uttar Pradesh (UP) in connection with harvesting the crop, is already in quarantine in a village school.

Deputy commissioner Pradeep Agrawal informed that till date, a total of 5,469 samples have been taken, out of which reports of 5,074 have been received. As many as 4,817 samples tested negative while 395 are still pending. He said that now, the total number of patients from Ludhiana is 178, while 79 patients are related to other districts/states. He said that 131 patients have been cured till date and seven people have lost their lives.