63rd Maharashtra Kesari from January 2-7

Updated: Dec 16, 2019 19:07 IST

Pune: The city will host the 63rd Maharashtra Kesari wrestling championship at Shiv Chhatrapati sports complex in Balewadi from January 2-7. The bouts will be conducted in 57kg, 61kg, 65kg, 70kg, 74kg, 79kg, 86kg, 92kg, 97-kg along with one Maharahtra Kesari category (more than 100kg). Around 900 wrestlers from over 45 teams of various districts and cities from Maharashtra would be participating in the tournament mentioned above in 10 different categories for mud and mat. About 125 umpires would be engaged in conducting the tournament. Two wrestling arenas each for mud and mat will be created for the tournament. The event is organised by Maharashtra State Wrestling Association along with City Corporation Limited. The association has signed an MOU with City Corporation Limited (Developers of Amanora Township) with an intention to popularise wrestling in Maharashtra.

Balasaheb Landge, general secretary, Maharashtra State Wrestling Association made the announcement at a press conference on Monday.

“City Corporation Limited and the Maharashtra State Wrestling Association will work together for the next five years to make the sport popular in the state. City Corporation will not only extend financial help to the association, but will also provide expertise to organise and market the iconic tournament like Maharashtra Kesari in a bigger and better way,” said Landge. Logo of Maharashtra Kesari was also unveiled on the occasion.