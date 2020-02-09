e-paper
Home / Cities / 64-year-old man arrested for peddling drugs

64-year-old man arrested for peddling drugs

cities Updated: Feb 09, 2020 01:44 IST
HT Correspondent
A 64-year-old man was arrested with 28kg of cannabis worth ₹6.72 lakh.

The police team received a tip-off about an elderly man peddling cannabis in Turbhe.

The police laid a trap on Saturday near Pavne village. The accused, Dinesh Arya, was found in possession with 1kg of cannabis. The team raided his house in Shivkrupa chawl and found the drugs.

“We are probing how long he has been selling the drugs. He was arrested under sections of Narcotics, Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act,” said an officer from the special squad

