65 new cases in Navi Mumbai; count touches 592

Updated: May 09, 2020 22:00 IST

Navi Mumbai recorded its highest single-day spike of Covid cases with 65 new cases reported on Saturday.

The total cases recorded in Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) are 592.

Out of the 65 cases, 21 are from Turbhe, 15 from Nerul ward, nine from Vashi, eight from Kopar Khairane, five from Ghansoli, five from Airoli and one from Digha and Belapur each.