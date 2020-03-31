e-paper
65-year-old Mohali man dies of Covid-19, becomes fourth casualty in Punjab

Lung patient was admitted to Chandigarh’s PGI in a critical condition; samples of 20 contacts sent for testing

Updated: Mar 31, 2020 14:16 IST
Tanbir Dhaliwal
Tanbir Dhaliwal
CHANDIGARH: The 65-year-old Covid-19 patient from Nayagoan town of Mohali district died at the the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) here on Tuesday.

With this, a total of four people have died of coronavirus disease in Punjab.

PGIMER director Dr Jagat Ram said: “The patient died in the forenoon. He was critical and on ventilator.”

This is the first death of a coronavirus patient in a hospital in the tricity of Chandigarh, Panchkula and Mohali.

Mohali civil surgeon Dr Manjit Singh said the patient was suffering from a lung disease but on Monday he tested positive for Covid-19. “We have already taken 20 samples of his contacts and their reports are awaited,” he said.

SON WAS UNAWARE IN NEXT ROOM

While the 65-year-old had taken his last breath, his 40-year-old son, who was in the next room, kept enquiring if his father was fine and had been given water on time.

At 12.20pm, unaware of his father’s death, the son said: “I have been told that he is critical. My father needs water every hour, I am not sure is he is taken care properly.”

At 1.15pm, he was informed about his father’s death. “He is no more, they just told me. They are discharging me as well,” the son said.

On Monday, six new coronavirus cases — five from Chandigarh and one from Mohali — were reported from the tricity of Chandigarh, Panchkula and Mohali, taking the tally to 21.

This was the largest number of cases reported in a single day since March 18 when the first positive case was detected in the tricity.

The Nayagaon man was admitted to the PGIMER emergency on March 26, and after his report came positive on March 29, 46 health workers were quarantined.

