e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 12, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / 67-year-old woman from Jalandhar succumbs to Covid-19 in Ludhiana

67-year-old woman from Jalandhar succumbs to Covid-19 in Ludhiana

Patient was brought in a critical condition and was suffering from diabetes and hypertension besides flu symptoms. She was on ventilator support ever since she was admitted on June 5

chandigarh Updated: Jun 12, 2020 14:29 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
(Representative Image/HT  )
         

Ludhiana: A 67-year-old woman from Grover Colony, Jalandhar, died of Covid-19 while undergoing treatment at Dayanand Medical College and Hospital in Ludhiana early on Friday.

Civil surgeon Dr Rajesh Bagga said the woman, Shanu Sharma, was admitted on June 5 and tested positive the next day.

Medical superintendent Dr Ashwani Chaudhary, who is in-charge of the Covid-19 units of the hospital, said the patient was brought to the hospital in a critical condition. She was suffering from diabetes and hypertension besides flu symptoms. She was on ventilator support ever since she was admitted in the hospital.

“Despite being given the best treatment, her health kept deteriorating,” he said.

On June 4, 64-year-old Mohinder Pal of Jalandhar’s Tagore Nagar had died due to coronavirus complications at DMCH, Ludhiana. He was brought to the hospital on June 1 following difficulty in breathing. He was also diabetic and suffered a heart attack.

179 CURED OF CORONAVIRUS IN LUDHIANA

Eight patients from other districts and states have lost their lives in Ludhiana’s hospitals while battling Covid-19, whereas 10 people from the district, including assistant commissioner of police (ACP) Anil Kumar Kohli, have succumbed to the virus.

The total count of coronavirus positive patients in Ludhiana has reached 313, while 113 patients are from other districts and states.

A total of 179 patients have been cured of the virus.

Meanwhile, all 38 people whose samples were sent for the Covid-19 test on June 8 from the collection centre at civil hospital, Khanna, have come out to be negative. This includes 12 contacts of the positive doctor couple working at the Mohandai Oswal Hospital and 13 domestic travellers besides 13 other cases.

top news
Imran Khan tweets a swipe at India, hits mute on Pak economy. Here is why
Imran Khan tweets a swipe at India, hits mute on Pak economy. Here is why
1 Indian killed, 4 injured in firing by Nepal police near border with Bihar
1 Indian killed, 4 injured in firing by Nepal police near border with Bihar
Covid patients treated worse than animals, bodies found in garbage: SC
Covid patients treated worse than animals, bodies found in garbage: SC
Lockdown not to be re-announced in Maharashtra, tweets CM Thackeray’s office
Lockdown not to be re-announced in Maharashtra, tweets CM Thackeray’s office
In Covid-19 discussion, Rahul Gandhi says ‘understand my country’s DNA’
In Covid-19 discussion, Rahul Gandhi says ‘understand my country’s DNA’
‘Search your soul’: Bengal Governor on video of mistreatment of decomposed bodies
‘Search your soul’: Bengal Governor on video of mistreatment of decomposed bodies
Azhar was eating; Sachin was bowling: How Harbhajan was spotted
Azhar was eating; Sachin was bowling: How Harbhajan was spotted
Donald Trump warns against ‘falsely labeling’ decent Americans as racists
Donald Trump warns against ‘falsely labeling’ decent Americans as racists
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State-wise TallyCovid-19Covid-19 casesGulabo Sitabo Movie Review

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In