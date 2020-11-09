e-paper
ADVERTISEMENT
7 arrested, 593kg crackers seized since govt ban

7 arrested, 593kg crackers seized since govt ban

cities Updated: Nov 09, 2020, 00:19 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

New Delhi: Delhi Police on Sunday said it has seized 593.2kg of illegal firecrackers and arrested seven people for selling them ever since the Delhi government banned selling and bursting of crackers to curb rising air pollution in the city.

One person has also been arrested for bursting crackers, police said.

Senior officers said that they were yet to ascertain the quantity of seized crackers as per their category -- green or conventional.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday announced complete ban on firecrackers, including the less pollution green variants, from November 7 to November 30.

Anil Mittal, additional spokesperson, Delhi Police, said so far seven people have been arrested for stocking or selling illegal firecrackers, and one person was caught bursting crackers.

Mittal said on October 28 a 9-year-old boy died after bursting a cracker with a steel tumbler on top of it in Alipur. A local shopkeeper was arrested in this case.

The Delhi Police on Saturday said they had suspended all the licences given to shopkeepers in Delhi for selling green and PESO-certified firecrackers this Diwali.

As per police data, a total of 167 licences for selling green crackers were issued till November 2. All of them stand suspended after the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) issued the “complete ban” notification on Friday (November 6) which kicked in from Saturday.

Senior police officers said that all police personnel on duty across the city have already been directed to enforce the directives and carry out “massive crackdowns” on people involved in the illegal sale and use of crackers.

