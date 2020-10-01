7 in 10 Covid casualties in Ludhiana were males: Health dept report

cities

Updated: Oct 01, 2020 00:06 IST

As many as 502 (69%) out the total 723 Covid-19 fatalities in Ludhiana district as of September 28 were males, while 221 were females, according to a report compiled by the district health department .

Among the deceased was also a patient who had dengue, while an HIV+ patient and pregnant woman also succumbed while giving birth to twins.

On the location of the fatalities, the reports states that 574 (79%) deaths were reported in Ludhiana city, 41 (6%) in other urban areas, such as Khanna, Payal, Samrala and Jagraon, while villages accounted for 109 (15%) casualties.

The highest number of fatalities, at 340 (47%), were aged above 60 years, while the age group of 50 to 60 accounted for 223 deaths (31%), followed by the deceased aged below 50, who were 160 (22%) in number.

The report also found that as many as 585 (81%) patients had multiple comorbidities, such as hypertension, diabetes mellitus, chronic kidney disease and coronary artery disease. A total of 27 cancer patients also succumbed to the deadly virus.

Besides, 109 patients had either of the following ailments – Absolute Neutrophil Count, Down syndrome, liver disease, anaemia, tyrotoxicosis, diabetes, Parkinson’s disease, rheumatoid arthritis, hypothyroidism, lung disease, obesity, bronchial asthma, acute kidney injury, pulmonary TB, Rhino Orbital Mucormycosis, obstructive sleep apnea, chronic liver disease, myocarditis, Hepatitis C, spondylitis, anorectal malfunction and diarrhoea.

“The report was compiled to find out the vulnerable group of patients, and the measures and precautions needed to avoid infection,” said Dr Rajesh Bagga, civil surgeon, Ludhiana.

He stressed that early treatment was needed for early cure. “In majority of the fatalities, it was noted that patients were rushed to the hospital in a serious condition, and on being tested, they were found Covid positive,” said Dr Bagga.

“I reiterate that we have to make social distancing, wearing mask and frequent handwashing a part of our lifestyle to stop the spread of coronavirus disease,” said Dr Bagga.