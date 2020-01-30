e-paper
7 kids injured as school bus skids off road in Dadri

As per eyewitnesses, the accident took place in the morning when the driver of a private school bus tried to overtake a truck and lost control over the vehicle

Jan 30, 2020
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Six students and the conductor of school bus they were travelling in were injured on Thursday after it skidded off the road and fell into a gorge near Sawad village in Dadri district.

The injured have been identified as Jayant, a student of Class 3; Aman and Raman, both students of Class 11; Pinki of Class 12; Shubham Kumar of Class 10; Sujeet of Class 9 and conductor Dharam Singh.

As per eyewitnesses, the accident took place in the morning when the driver of a private school bus tried to overtake a truck and lost control over the vehicle.

A spokesman of the Dadri police said the injured were rushed to the civil hospital in Dadri from where, two students were referred to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences, Rohtak, where their condition is stated to be normal.

