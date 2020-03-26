7 PGI, Chandigarh depts to give consultation over phone

chandigarh

Updated: Mar 26, 2020 23:28 IST

The Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) here is going to start the tele-consultation services for its registered outdoor patients.

The services will initially be provided by seven departments of the institute, including internal medicine, paediatrics, obstetrics and gynaecology, otolaryngology (ENT), neurology and hepatology.

“The concerned departments have assigned two consultants for providing the service on working days from 10am to 1pm. The patients will have to register themselves for tele-consultation between 9am and 10am through helpline numbers 01722756181, 8427025335 or on email ID teleconsultpgi@gmail.com. These calls will be taken at the telemedicine department,” an official spokesperson said.

The registered patients will receive call from the concerned consultant after 10am. “It is requested that the tele-consultation facility be used for follow-ups also,” the spokesperson said.

The OPD services of PGIMER have been suspended till further orders and only emergency cases are being attended.