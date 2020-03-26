e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 26, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / 7 PGI, Chandigarh depts to give consultation over phone

7 PGI, Chandigarh depts to give consultation over phone

chandigarh Updated: Mar 26, 2020 23:28 IST
Hindustantimes
         

The Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) here is going to start the tele-consultation services for its registered outdoor patients.

The services will initially be provided by seven departments of the institute, including internal medicine, paediatrics, obstetrics and gynaecology, otolaryngology (ENT), neurology and hepatology.

“The concerned departments have assigned two consultants for providing the service on working days from 10am to 1pm. The patients will have to register themselves for tele-consultation between 9am and 10am through helpline numbers 01722756181, 8427025335 or on email ID teleconsultpgi@gmail.com. These calls will be taken at the telemedicine department,” an official spokesperson said.

The registered patients will receive call from the concerned consultant after 10am. “It is requested that the tele-consultation facility be used for follow-ups also,” the spokesperson said.

The OPD services of PGIMER have been suspended till further orders and only emergency cases are being attended.

top news
PM Modi asks G20 for an effective global response to coronavirus: Reports
PM Modi asks G20 for an effective global response to coronavirus: Reports
Coronavirus deaths, cases in India see biggest jump in a day
Coronavirus deaths, cases in India see biggest jump in a day
Clot-busting drug may work in Covid-19 emergency: Researchers
Clot-busting drug may work in Covid-19 emergency: Researchers
Special flights from Delhi airport to fly back foreigners from 5 countries
Special flights from Delhi airport to fly back foreigners from 5 countries
For Covid-19 lockdown, Delhi introduces colour-coded e-passes
For Covid-19 lockdown, Delhi introduces colour-coded e-passes
Huawei’s new smartphones feature a 50-megapixel camera
Huawei’s new smartphones feature a 50-megapixel camera
3 prolific cricketers who never played in a World Cup
3 prolific cricketers who never played in a World Cup
Coronavirus | India cases surge; phone tracking idea; 24x7 shops: Top 10 updates
Coronavirus | India cases surge; phone tracking idea; 24x7 shops: Top 10 updates
trending topics
Covid-19Coronavirus Live UpdatesCoronavirus UpdateCovid-19 Lockdown in UPToday SensexGlobal coronavirus death tollAmitabh Bachchan on CoronavirusCOVID-19 Impact on Zomato

don't miss

latest news

india news

chandigarh news