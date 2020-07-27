e-paper
7 road samples fail quality test, Ludhiana MC stops contractor's payment

7 road samples fail quality test, Ludhiana MC stops contractor’s payment

As per the MC officials, as many as 17 samples were collected to check the quality of carpeted roads. Out of this, seven samples failed the test

cities Updated: Jul 27, 2020 23:06 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Hindustantimes
         

At a time when the residents are raising a hue and cry over potholed roads and inferior quality material used by contractors while constructing the roads, seven samples collected by Ludhiana municipal corporation (MC) quality control team have failed the quality test. The bitumen content in the samples was found less than prescribed.

As per the MC officials, as many as 17 samples were collected to check the quality of carpeted roads. Out of this, seven samples collected from Amantran Colony, Guru Vihar, Chander Nagar, Bal Singh Nagar Road, Ashok Nagar, Daba Road and a road near GNE College (towards Dugri) have failed the test.

MC additional commissioner, Rishipal Singh said, “The MC has stopped the pending payment to the contractor and action would be taken against him as per the norms.”

Earlier, the samples collected from a stretch near RK Road, Circular Road near Daresi Ground and Baba Mukand Singh Nagar had also failed the test. Also, samples of interlocking tiles collected from the Sewakpura area had failed the test.

Earlier in June, the Vigilance Bureau had also asked the local bodies department to act on a complaint filed by an RTI activist over alleged sub-standard roads being constructed in the city and submit action taken report with the bureau.

