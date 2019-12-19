7-year-old raped in Pashan temple; her friends aid police in identifying suspect

cities

Updated: Dec 19, 2019 18:27 IST

PUNE A 7-year-old girl has been allegedly raped by an unidentified man in Pashan, Pune, inside a temple.

The rape came to light on Wednesday, after the girl complained of bleeding and pain.

According to police investigating the incident, the incident is believed to have happened at 8pm on Monday, when the girl was playing with friends in the area.

“After coming back from school on Wednesday, she complained to her mother pain in the stomach and genitals. The 25-year-old mother then took her to a local doctor, who suspected sexual assault and advised her to go to Sassoon General Hospital for further tests,” said senior police inspector Anjum Bagwan of Unit 4 crime branch, Pune police

The mother inquired about any unusual activity in the past few days and that is when the girl told her that a man had forced her to enter the temple on Monday night. The girl is believed to have told her mother that the man covered her mouth when she cried out in pain.

“Her friends left when it happened. We have spoken to one of them. She has given the same description of the man (suspect) as the girl,” said PI Bagwan.

There is a CCTV camera at the entrance of the temple which has been dysfunctional since the Ganpati festival, according to the police.

The accused has also left the child with marks and injuries, according to the complaint.

A case under Sections 376(2)(i)(j) of Indian Penal Code along with Sections 4, 6, 8, and 10 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offence (POCSO) Act was registered at Chaturshringi police station. Police sub inspector Maya Devare of Chaturshringi police station is investigating the case.

.