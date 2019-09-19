70 people take ill after having samosas in Muzaffarnagar

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 17:29 IST

At least 70 people, including children, fell sick after eating samosa with sauce after a ‘majlis’ of the Shia community in Khalapar area of Muzaffarnagar on Wednesday night.

Police officials rushed to the spot and made arrangements of ambulance and other assistance to provide immediate treatment to the people.

The victims of food poisoning were rushed to the district hospital. Most of them were discharged on Thursday morning after treatment while a few children were still under treatment.

“More than 100 people, including children, were brought to the hospital late at night with complaints of abdomen pain, vomiting and giddiness. Seventy of them were admitted for treatment. Most of them were discharged on Thursday morning while a few children are still under treatment,” said Dr Vineet Kaushik, consultant at the district hospital.

First Published: Sep 19, 2019 17:29 IST