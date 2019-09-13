70-year-old factory worker dies as car rams into bicycle

cities

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 19:29 IST

A 70-year-old factory worker was killed when a speeding car rammed into a bicycle on Mehta Road here, police said on Friday. The deceased has been identified as Kashmir Singh, resident of Plot Lakha Singh at Sultanwind in the district.

A complaint has been lodged at Maqboolpura police station by Kulwinder Singh, son of the deceased, against the unidentified car driver.

Kulwinder said the accident took place when they were on their way to work at Focal point factory here. “At around 7.30 am on Thursday, we both were heading towards the factory on our bicycles. My father was ahead of me. When he reached near Model Industrial Park on Mehta Road, a speeding car came from behind and rammed into my father’s bicycle and the driver sped away. However, my father, who got severely injured in the accident, died on the spot.”

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Kuldeep Singh said, “A police team has checked the CCTV cameras on Mehta Road. However, the identity of the accused or his car number has not been ascertained yet. Efforts are being made to nab the accused.”

A case has been registered against the unidentified person under Sections 304-A (causing death by negligence), 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) of Indian Penal Code (IPC).

First Published: Sep 13, 2019 19:29 IST