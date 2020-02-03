72-year-old killed in hit-and-run on Kalyan-Badlapur road

cities

Updated: Feb 03, 2020 23:38 IST

A 72-year-old man died after being hit by a two-wheeler on Kalyan-Badlapur road in Ambernath on Sunday. According to the local police, the accused motorist fled the spot after the accident and the victim, Namdeo Devram Patil, succumbed to serious head injuries.

A case of rash driving and death due to negligence has been registered against the unknown driver, at Ambernath police station. “Patil, a resident of Javsaigaon, was walking on the road when he was hit from behind by an unknown two-wheeler. Soon after, Patil was taken to Central Hospital in Ulhasnagar, where he was declared dead on arrival. The victim died due to serious head injuries caused in the accident,” said S Dhumal, senior inspector, Ambernath police station.

“The accident took place near Hindi Vidyalaya, on Kalyan-Badlapur road around 8.30pm, on Sunday,” said Dhumal.

“A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Motor Vehicles Act,” said a police officer.