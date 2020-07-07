72-year-old paralysed Covid patient goes missing from hospital

cities

A 72-year-old paralysed Covid-19 patient has gone missing from the recently inaugurated Global Hub Corona Hospital in Thane city. A missing person complaint was filed by Kapurbawdi police on Monday, after the missing person’s family approached the police.

The missing person, a Kalwa resident, requires a walker or support to walk.

“We have filed a missing complaint after the relatives of the person approached us with their complaint on Monday evening. We have set out teams to search for the individual,” said Sanjay Nimbalkar, inspector, Kapurbawdi police station.

According to the complaint, the authorities on Sunday informed the person’s family members that they could not find him. However, officials of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) refused to comment on the matter.

“My father-in-law tested positive on June 29 and was admitted to Global Hub Corona Hospital. All the other family members were quarantined. The next day we were told that he was feeling better, but we did not receive any calls from the hospital after that. Upon calling the reception, we were told that he was fine and they told us his bed number and floor. However, after a few days they started giving vague answers, following which we contacted a doctor who visits the hospital. The doctor said she could not find him in the hospital,” said his daughter-in-law.

The family then approached a local resident organisation, Thane Matdata Jagran Abhiyaan. “After they approached us, we tried to get in touch with the authorities and the hospital. However, no one knew about the whereabouts of this patient. After getting permission, one family member was allowed to enter the hospital wearing PPE kits to search for the patient. They looked everywhere but he was nowhere to be found. This is when we approached the police station and filed a complaint,” said Chetana Dixit, secretary of the organisation.

Global Hub Corona Hospital is a 1,024-bed facility which was recently inaugurated by chief minister Uddhav Thackeray.