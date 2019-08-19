73% seats reserved for poor students in Delhi’s private schools filled, shows data

cities

Aug 19, 2019

New Delhi

At least 73% of the seats allotted in entry-level classes for students belonging to economically weaker section (EWS) and disadvantaged groups (DG) have been filled in private schools recognised by the Directorate of Education (DOE), the education department said.

Of the approximately 44,000 available seats across over 1,700 private schools, at least 32,500 admissions have taken place in entry level classes, official data shows. Till August 13, over 14,000 EWS/DG seats were slotted as “not reported.” All concerned private schools have been directed to update the status of over 4,152 seats which come under “status not updated” category. On the basis of the updated status, which should be uploaded by August 24 on the DOE website, the department will conduct next draw of lots.

According to the Right to Education Act, 2009, private schools, excluding minority institutions, should reserve 25% seats for students belonging to EWS/DG groups in all entry level classes (nursery, kindergarten, and class 1) and provide free and compulsory elementary education to them.

The latest figures shared by the government suggest an improvement as the total number of admissions in the EWS/DG category in entry-level classes for the previous academic session stood at 33,583. While around 25,500 students took admission under EWS/DG category during the 2017-18 academic session, the number was even lower in 2016-17 academic session with around 19,500 admissions, officials said.

“Though we have extended the date till August, admissions under the category are likely to continue till December and we have kept a target of filing at least 40,000 seats this year,” said Yogesh Pratap, deputy director of education (DDE) of private school branch.

Admissions under this category began in January and seats were allotted to students via a computerised lottery system. So far, six draw of lots have taken place with the first one in February. In a meeting held earlier this month, the education department asked its district DDEs to ensure admission of selected candidates on priority basis.

“Due to an increase in awareness and monitoring by district DDEs, most of selected candidates have got admissions in their respective schools. Regular follow-ups also ensure that schools do not hide vacancies,” Pratap said.

The department has also asked its district DDEs to call parents and verify if they approached the school for admissions or not. Apart from maintaining such records, officials have also been asked to check rejected applications and see if they are bona fide.

Anurag Kundu, member of Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR), said, “There have been instances where private schools said that parents have not reported for admission but we received complaints that the parents were turned away by schools. We ensure that such grievances are addressed and children get admission.”

However, Khagesh Jha, an education activist and lawyer, said the figures cannot be taken at face value. “Often, schools merely register EWS/DG students and do not admit them. There is a difference between registration, allotment and admission. The department is misleading the government by not specifying the data.”

“I have come across cases where the name of the student has appeared twice but the child hasn’t secured admission in the school. The department should come up with a mechanism to verify that the names of students forwarded by the department manage to secure admission in private schools,” he said.

Aug 19, 2019