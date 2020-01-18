e-paper
Saturday, Jan 18, 2020
74-yr-old run over by auto driver under influence of alcohol in Pashan; held

74-yr-old run over by auto driver under influence of alcohol in Pashan; held

Jan 18, 2020
PUNE Pune police on Friday evening arrested an autorickshaw driver, who under the influence of alcohol, ran over and killed a 74-year-old pedestrian at Balaji chowk in Pashan.

The deceased woman was identified as Saujar Trimbak Kande, a resident of Susgaon in Pune.

The arrested rickshaw driver has been identified as Ashok Nagappa Koli, 48, a resident of Sanjay Gandhi Vasahat in Pashan. He was arrested by the police and subjected to medical tests, including a blood test. He was produced in a local court on Saturday and remanded to judicial custody.

The incident took place at 5:30 pm at Balaji chowk. After the incident, the woman was rushed to a hospital, but declared dead on arrival.

“Blood test shows he was driving under the influence of alcohol,” said sub-inspector (PSI) Rakesh Sarde of Chatuhshrungi police station.

The complaint was lodged by a bystander called Balaji Limbare, 34, a resident of Pashan.

A case under Sections 270 (driving or riding dangerously on public way), 304(a) (causing death due to negligence) of Indian Penal Code along with Sections 184 and 185 of Motor Vehicle Act has been registered at Chatuhshrungi police station.

