75-year-old among four dead in Ludhiana, 104 test positive for Covid-19

75-year-old among four dead in Ludhiana, 104 test positive for Covid-19

With this, the district’s confirmed cases have climbed to 19,339, while the death toll is 806.

Oct 13, 2020
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
An undated scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2 (yellow), also known as novel coronavirus, the virus that causes Covid-19.(Reuters file photo)
         

After staying below the 100 mark for the past five days, Ludhiana’s daily Covid-19 case tally stood at 104 on Tuesday, even as four more residents succumbed to the virus.

With this, the district’s confirmed cases have climbed to 19,339, while the death toll is 806. Of the total cases, as many as 18,050 patients have recovered, while 477 are still infected.

Those who died on Tuesday include a 75-year-old man from Tajpur Road, a 63-year-old man from Kakowal Road, a 57-year-old man from Civil Lines and a 54-year-old man from Tanda Kaliya village.

Deputy commissioner Varinder Sharma said till date, a total of 3,31,893 samples had been taken, of which 3,08,554 samples were found negative, while reports of 1,494 were pending. He said besides 19,339 Ludhiana residents picking the virus, 2,506 patients from other districts and states were also found positive in Ludhiana.

Similarly, 293 people from other districts and stated had succumbed to the virus in Ludhiana so far, including one each from Hoshiarpur, Fazilka and Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday.

