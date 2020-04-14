e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 14, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / 75-year-old woman from Navi Mumbai dies of coronavirus

75-year-old woman from Navi Mumbai dies of coronavirus

cities Updated: Apr 14, 2020 22:43 IST
G Mohiuddin Jeddy
G Mohiuddin Jeddy
Hindustantimes
         

After Navi Mumbai reported 11 cases on Monday, a 75-year-old Covid-19 patient from Vashi died on Tuesday. The city also reported one case and Panvel reported three new cases on Tuesday.

The case from Navi Mumbai is from Belapur village where six members of a family had tested positive on Monday. Their family member, a 57-year-old man had succumbed to Covid-19 on April 12. A 33-year-old man of the same family has tested positive.

Municipal commissioner Annasaheb Misal said, “Belapur village has been declared a containment zone. The 75-year-old woman who had tested positive died. She had breathing problems.”

Five people, who had tested positive earlier, have now tested negative.

Misal said, “A man, a woman and a 7-year-old child of the same family from Nerul, who had tested positive earlier, have now tested negative. One person from Airoli and one from Vashi have tested negative after testing positive earlier.”

The total count of Covid-19 positive people in Navi Mumbai is 51; 17 have recovered and there four died.

Panvel City Municipal Corporation has 26 cases after Tuesday’s three new cases.

top news
New Covid-19 count hints Delhi close to turning a corner on Tablighi Jamaat cases
New Covid-19 count hints Delhi close to turning a corner on Tablighi Jamaat cases
‘You’re safe in my state, don’t worry’: Thackeray assures migrant workers
‘You’re safe in my state, don’t worry’: Thackeray assures migrant workers
Covid-19: Delhi adds 8 more containment zones, total 55; complete list here
Covid-19: Delhi adds 8 more containment zones, total 55; complete list here
Obama endorses Biden, slams politics of ‘meanness’
Obama endorses Biden, slams politics of ‘meanness’
Covid-19 LIVE: 38 hotspots declared in Bengaluru
Covid-19 LIVE: 38 hotspots declared in Bengaluru
BCCI tells franchises IPL ‘postponed indefinitely’ but no official word yet
BCCI tells franchises IPL ‘postponed indefinitely’ but no official word yet
‘Arrest virus, revive economy’: PM Modi has a double-barrel lockdown exit plan
‘Arrest virus, revive economy’: PM Modi has a double-barrel lockdown exit plan
Mumbai frenzy: Inside story of how ‘malicious’ WhatsApp rumours caused mess
Mumbai frenzy: Inside story of how ‘malicious’ WhatsApp rumours caused mess
trending topics
Coronavirus LivePM Narendra ModiCoronavirus cases IndiaCovid-19 CasesCovid-19 PandemicCovid-19Coronavirus crisis

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities