75-year-old woman from Navi Mumbai dies of coronavirus

cities

Updated: Apr 14, 2020 22:43 IST

After Navi Mumbai reported 11 cases on Monday, a 75-year-old Covid-19 patient from Vashi died on Tuesday. The city also reported one case and Panvel reported three new cases on Tuesday.

The case from Navi Mumbai is from Belapur village where six members of a family had tested positive on Monday. Their family member, a 57-year-old man had succumbed to Covid-19 on April 12. A 33-year-old man of the same family has tested positive.

Municipal commissioner Annasaheb Misal said, “Belapur village has been declared a containment zone. The 75-year-old woman who had tested positive died. She had breathing problems.”

Five people, who had tested positive earlier, have now tested negative.

Misal said, “A man, a woman and a 7-year-old child of the same family from Nerul, who had tested positive earlier, have now tested negative. One person from Airoli and one from Vashi have tested negative after testing positive earlier.”

The total count of Covid-19 positive people in Navi Mumbai is 51; 17 have recovered and there four died.

Panvel City Municipal Corporation has 26 cases after Tuesday’s three new cases.