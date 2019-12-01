78-year-old duped of over₹4 lakh on pretext of updating KYC

cities

Updated: Dec 01, 2019 21:35 IST

Gurugram: A 78-year-old man was allegedly duped of ₹4.11 lakh after an unidentified caller, claiming to be an executive of an e-wallet company, asked him to download an application to update the know your customer (KYC) for the bank account linked to his mobile number.

A case was registered on Saturday and the suspect/s are yet to be arrested, the police said.

According to the police, the incident took place on November 19 when the victim, a resident of Sector 17A, received the phone call.

In the police complaint, the victim said that the suspect asked him to download an application on his phone and follow some instructions. “He said that if I do not update the KYC, my account would be closed. I did not share OTP or any password. He asked me to log out of the account and then log in again on the app and conduct a transaction of ₹10 to check if the KYC verification has been done,” the man stated in the complaint, adding that ₹4.11 lakh was deducted from his bank account within 45 minutes after the phone call.

A police official privy to the investigation, requesting anonymity, said that at least three such cases have been reported in the city in the past week.

“In all the cases, the conmen have used a similar modus operandi. A caller claiming to be from an e-wallet company s calls unsuspecting people to create panic about closing the account if the KYC is not updated soon. The victim is sent a link over a text and asked to download an app (APK file), which gives conmen access to a person’s phone screen though a remote desktop software tool,” said the police official.

The police said the victim is then asked to conduct a transaction of ₹5 or ₹10 to check if the KYC has been updated. “The idea behind this nominal transaction is to get the OTP. Once they get the OTP, they use the bank details and access to conduct transactions. The victim gets to know once they get alerts of transactions,” said the official cited above.

A case was registered against unidentified suspects under Section 420 (cheating) of Indian Penal Code and Section 66 D of the Information Technology Act at Cyber Crime police station on Sunday, said the police.