Home / Cities / 8 deaths, 230 fresh Covid cases in Punjab

8 deaths, 230 fresh Covid cases in Punjab

The development took the state’s count to 7,587 positive patients with 195 deaths

cities Updated: Jul 12, 2020 00:07 IST
HT Correspondents
HT Correspondents
Hindustan Times, Jalandhar
Hindustantimes
         

Punjab on Saturday reported eight coronavirus deaths and 230 new cases, a development that takes the state’s count to 7,587 positive patients with 195 deaths.

Two people died, while 75, including Jalandhar RTA secretary, tested positive for Covid-19 in Jalandhar district. Among positive are 14 cops of the Mehatpur police station.

Kapurthala reported one positive case while six people contracted the in SBS Nagar.

Ludhiana district’s death toll due to Covid-19 rose to 31 after an 83-year-old resident of Maya Nagar succumbed to the virus on Saturday.

The district also reported 29 fresh Covid-19 infections. With this, the district’s tally has touched the 1,300 mark.

In yet another major spike in a single day, 52 persons tested positive for coronavirus in Patiala district on Saturday.

Civil surgeon Dr Harish Malhotra said of total cases, 27 are from Patiala city, 20 from Samana, one each from Patran and Rajpura and three from different villages across the district.

Fourteen people, including the additional deputy commissioner (ADC) of Gurdaspur district, contracted the infection in Punjab’s Majha region. Gurdaspur ADC, TP Singh, was tested positive for the disease from the viral research and diagnostic laboratory (VRDL) at government medical college (GMC), Amritsar.

Amritsar district reported 13 fresh cases. Among the infected persons are the deputy director of the local bodies department, Rajat Oberoi, and his wife.

A 62-year-old man died of Covid-19 at Government Medical College Patiala on Friday night. The deceased was identified as Vinod Jain of Malerkotla town. Meanwhile, the health officials said that six patients were tested positive for coronavirus -3 from Malerkotla, 2 from Moonak and 1 from Longowal.

Eight people tested positive in Ferozepur district. Five persons contracted the infection in Bathinda and four in Mohali.

Amitabh Bachchan, son Abhishek test positive for Covid-19
Former India opener Chetan Chauhan tests positive for Covid-19
As cases rise, several states impose localised lockdowns
Current crisis worst of century: RBI
Cong thwarted BJP's bid to topple Raj govt: Ashok Gehlot
World Council of Churches expresses dismay over Hagia Sophia
Vikas Dubey had 22-year-old feud with slain officer
Covid update: Big B, son infected; WHO on Dharavi cases; 5 lakh+ recovered
