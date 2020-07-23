8 doctors, 14 nurses test positive at YCMH

cities

Pune: Already struggling with the rise in Covid-19 positive cases, the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) suffered a major setback when eight doctors and 14 nurses at the civic-run Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial Hospital were reported as infected on Wednesday.

“How the medical staff contract the virus despite being provided with personal protective equipment (PPE) kits and regular Covid tests has to be found out,” said Pavan Salve, additional health and medical officer, PCMC.

The infected doctors include one associate professor, three resident doctors, two assistant professors, one paediatrician and one doctor from the department of medicine.

“Those who are symptomatic are being treated at the hospital and others are home quarantined,” added Salve.

“Most of the infected medical staff were on Covid related duty since March and they were provided adequate assistance by the hospital administration,” said a YCMH official on request of anonymity, adding that the hospital is already struggling with shortage of doctors and nurses as two of its intensive care units (ICUs) are not functional.

On July 17, PCMC tweeted: “We are hiring. PCMC appeals to all doctors & paramedical staff to come forward & join us in this battle against #COVID19. Send your application to recruitment@pcmcindia.gov.in”

“Medical staff getting infected when we are already facing their shortage is a major concern. I hope all of them recover soon. We have started receiving new applications and appointments will be finalised soon,” said an official, adding that separate wards have been set up to treat non-Covid cases.

