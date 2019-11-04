e-paper
8 of 10 most polluted cities from UP, six from western region

  Updated: Nov 04, 2019 23:39 IST
Eight of the 10 most polluted cities with AQI in ‘severe’ category on Monday were from Uttar Pradesh. Baghpat was the second most polluted city of the state with AQI measuring 440, followed by Hapur, Lucknow, Moradabad, Greater Noida, Noida and Kanpur.

Senior environmentalist Devesh Singh, said that vehicular pollution coupled with fumes arising from stubble burning were the major contributors to air pollution in west UP. “Some stubble burning is also reported in western districts which contribute further to air pollution.”

Commenting on the directions given by the chief minister and the steps being taken at district level, he said, “It is too late for any of these measures to make any impact on improving air quality. Preventing farmers from burning stubble at this point of time is impossible. Reducing vehicular pollution also needs drastic measures.”

Meanwhile, the local district officials claimed to have taken measures for improving air quality. District Magistrate (DM) of Hapur Aditi Singh said, “We have stopped all the construction activities in the district with immediate effect. Directions have also been issued for limiting vehicular and industrial pollution.”

DM of Moradabad Rakesh Kumar Singh said, “Burning of garbage in the open was a major cause of pollution in the city which has been banned completely. We are also imposing heavy fines on illegal recycling plants operating in the city that cause emissions.”

The UPPCB officials last week shared a list of advisory of respective districts to improve air quality. Concerned departments in the districts have been given a week’s time to implement the advisory.

