8 years on, Shimla receives record-breaking snowfall in January

Updated: Jan 31, 2020 21:52 IST

Shimla has recorded the highest amount of snowfall in the month of January in eight years. In 2020, Shimla received 89.4cm of snow while in 2012 the capital city had received 95cm.

In 2019, Shimla received 70cm of snow, while in 2018 Shimla only received 7cm of snow in January. In 1993, Shimla had received 109.4cm of snow. In 2004, Shimla had received 96.6cm of snow, which was the second-highest snowfall in the month of January.

The state capital also recorded the lowest minimum temperature in the month of January after 11 years as in 2020 Shimla had recorded an average minimum temperature of -3.7°C. In 2008, Shimla had recorded a minimum temperature of -4.4°C. The minimum temperature in Shimla in 2019 was -1.3°C and -0.4°C in 2018.

This January, Kalpa in Kinnaur district received the heaviest snowfall in the month since 1994. In 2020, Kalpa had received 168.4cm snow while in 1994 it had received 164cm.

This year, Himachal recorded the second highest amount of precipitation since 2004. The state recorded 124.3mm of precipitation, which is 46% more than normal. In 2004, Himachal had received 116.5 mm precipitation, which was 31% more than normal. In 2017, Himachal had received 157.6mm precipitation, which was 64% more than normal.

Out of 12 districts, 10 received 19% more precipitation than normal in January. Lahaul-Spiti received 26% less precipitation than normal while Chamba district received normal precipitation.

State’s meteorological department director Manmohan Singh said, “As many as seven spells of snowfall were recorded in the month of January, of which four spells were significant. On account of seven spells of snowfall and rainfall in January 2020, the minimum temperatures were continuously below normal most of the days of the month.”

The lowest minimum temperatures recorded in the month of January were -17.6°C in Keylong, -9.7°C in Kalpa, -7.8°C in Manali, -2.0°C in Sundernagar, -2.0°C in Solan, -1.7°C in Bhuntar, 0.5°C in Dharamshala and 1°C in Una.

Weather was mostly clear during the last 24 hours throughout the state, minimum temperatures were normal and maximum temperatures were three to four degrees below normal. Weather is expected to remain dry for the next week.