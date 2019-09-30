e-paper
₹80,000 fraudulently withdrawn from student’s account

cities Updated: Sep 30, 2019 20:36 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Greater Noida: A student lost ₹80,000 to an online fraud perpetrated on the pretext of a refund to his failed ATM transaction in Greater Noida.

The victim, Vinod Singh Negi, is a resident of AVJ Heights Society in Sector Zeta 1 and a third-year student of Bachelors in Hotel Management course at a private college in Greater Noida.

Negi said on September 28, 2019, he visited an ATM kiosk to withdraw ₹2,000. “The amount was deducted from my account but the machine could not dispense the cash. I filed a complaint with the bank and the back executive assured me that the amount will be credited back to my account in two days,” he said.

However, on September 29, he received a call from someone who identified himself as a bank executive. “The caller informed me that I need to change my ATM pin in order to get the refund. He also asked me to share the OTP received with him to facilitate a PIN generation,” the victim said in his complaint.

Negi said the called told him that he would receive the new PIN via email. But as soon he disconnected the call, he received two text messages about money being transfer out of his account. “The suspect had fraudulently withdrawn ₹50,000 and ₹30,000 from my account. I had kept the money for my college fee,” he said.

Negi then filed a complaint against unknown person at Surajpur police station. Jitendra Deekhit, station house officer, Surajpur police station, said a case has been registered under Section 420 (cheating) of the IPC and Section 66 of IT Act. “We have registered a case and launched an investigation into the matter. We are tracing the suspect through electronic surveillance and the money trail,” Deekhit said.

First Published: Sep 30, 2019 20:36 IST

