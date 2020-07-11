83-year-old dies, Ludhiana tally reaches 1,300

cities

Updated: Jul 11, 2020 22:44 IST

The district’s death toll due to Covid-19 rose to 31 after an 83-year-old resident of Maya Nagar succumbed to the virus on Saturday.

Civil surgeon Dr Rajesh Bagga said the patient was found positive on June 27 and admitted at the Christian Medical College and Hospital with bronchopneumonia, fever and breathing difficulty. He was also suffering from comorbidities, including chronic kidney disease.

29 FRESH CASES

With 29 fresh Covid-19 infections, the district’s tally has touched the 1,300 mark. With recovery of 699 patients so far and death of 31, the district now has 570 active cases.

Among the new cases are two male cops and two female ASHA workers.

The policemen are a 45-year-old ASI from Dakha police station and a 26-year-old constable from Manuke village. The ASHA workers, aged 40 and 44, are from Harbanspura and Kular village. A 27-year-old pregnant woman was also found positive in Mahoun village.