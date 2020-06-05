85-year-old Karnal woman recovers from Covid-19 in 10 days

cities

Updated: Jun 05, 2020 22:24 IST

After a ten-day battle with Covid-19, an octogenarian woman was discharged following her recovery on Thursday evening.

“I have defeated coronavirus disease because I want to live to see the wedding of my grandsons,” said the 85-year-old Prabhi Devi of Karnal.

A resident of Takhana village here, Prabhi had tested positive for the disease on May 28.

She was admitted to a Covid-19 hospital in Ambala district’s Mulana and was discharged in just 10 days after her second consecutive report came out negative.

Speaking about her fight with the invisible enemy in old age, Prabhi praised the doctors and paramedic staff who treated her at the hospital.

“I am alive because of the dedication of the doctors and nurses who looked after me day and night,” she said.

Her nephew Dev Singh said she is the oldest member of the family and everybody’s favourite, and her recovery has come as a big relief to all of them.

“There are multiple factors behind the recovery of a patient from Covid-19. Besides treatment, her strong immunity and will power to fight the disease helped in her recovery,” said Karnal chief medical officer Dr Ashwini Ahuja.

However, her source of infection remains a mystery as she had no travel history.