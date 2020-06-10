e-paper
85-year-old kept waiting outside Thane hospital overnight over bill dues

cities Updated: Jun 10, 2020 00:05 IST
Ankita G Menon
The family of an 85-year-old man residing in Panchpakhadi, Thane has complained to the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) regarding Kaushalya Hospital where the octogenarian was kept waiting overnight because he did pay the hospital fees. The family members had asked for extra time from the hospital to arrange for the money. Till the time the fees were paid and the discharge procedure was completed, the man was made to wait outside the hospital.

“My grandfather had a cold as we took him for a checkup. A swab test was done and his report came positive. He was admitted on May 27 at Kaushalya Hospital and on June 5 we got a call from the hospital that he will be discharged the same day. We were told to clear bills amounting to ₹64,000. We did not have that much money in hand and requested the hospital to give us time till morning to make arrangements. However when we reached the hospital in the morning our grandfather was hungry and unattended to, he looked exhausted too,” said the 24-year-old granddaughter of the patient.

Hospital authorities have denied the allegations. “The allegation is false and baseless. The patient has received the best treatment possible which is proved by the fact that even being 85 years old and Covid positive, he could go home ‪in 10 days. Complaints like these, which belittle doctors and hospitals, should not be encouraged as they will demoralise the medical fraternity,” said Anant Naik, administrator, Kaushalya Hospital.

TMC is responsible for all Covid treatments within its jurisdiction. “Although I have not personally received a written complaint on this, I am aware of this situation and similar discrepancies. Hence, on Tuesday in a special meeting with all hospitals, I have cautioned them to not wrongfully restrain patients for money, insurance, or other needs. This is a punishable offence. I will look into the matter and authorise someone to inquire about the incident in detail,” said Vishwanath Kelkar, deputy commissioner, health department, TMC.

