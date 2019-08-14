85th All India inter-railway athletics championship from Aug 20-22

cities

Aug 14, 2019

Pune: Central Railway will host the 85th All India inter-railway athletics championship men and women at Shiv Chhatrapati sports complex in Balewadi sports complex from August 20-22. The event is organised by Central Railway Sports Association and Pune Divisional Sports Association.

At least 350 athletes across India representing zonal railways and production units will participate in the event. Star athletes Sudha Singh, Lalita Babbar, Chinta Yadav, Parul Chaudhary, Rintu Mathew and Sachin Patil will be seen in action.

Renowned sportspersons PT Usha, Bahadur Prasad, Rosa Kutty, KM Binamol, MD Valsamma, Sanjay Kumar Rai, Rachita Mistry and Gurbans Kaur will grace the event. Entry to the national sports event is free.

Varun settles for bronze in Bulgaria

Pune: Varun Kapur from Nikhil Kanetkar Badminton Academy (NKBA) wins bronze medal at the Bulgarian Junior International Championships 2019, which took place at Pazardzhik, Bulgaria. Second seeded Varun lost to fifth seeded Magnus Johannesen from Denmark 20-22, 19-21 in the semi-finals of the under-19 boys singles event.

In the quarterfinal action, Varun defeated 11th seed Martin Ouazzen from France 21-15, 21-13. The third round witnessed Varun defeating 15th seed Petre Olsson from Sweden 13-21, 21-11, 21-16.

The Indian shuttler beats Baris Ozkan (Turkey) 21-13, 21-17 and Evgeni Panev (Bulgaria) 21-11, 21-9 in the previous rounds.

Varun said, “Playing in Bulgaria has been a learning experience for me. The semi-final opponent Magnus Johannesen was a tough and determined one.”

Real Attackers, Dragon Queen claim titles at MEA Football League 2019

Pune: Real Attackers and Dragon Queen claimed the boys and girls titles respectively in the MEA Football League 2019 organised by Maratha Entrepreneurs Association (MEA) and sponsored by MK Properties. The contest was played at the Vision Sports Academy Ground on Monday.

In the boys’ final, Rahul Bhagwat’s goal helped Real Attackers beat Falcon Dragons, while Dragon Queen scored a 2-0 win over Wonder Women. The brace was scored by Devika Tupe in the 9th and 12th minute.

Results:

Final: Boys: Real Attackers 1(Rahul Bhagwat 15min.) bt Falcon Dragons: 0

Girls: Dragon Queen: 2 (Devika Tupe 9th,12th) bt Wonder Women: 0

Other prizes: Golden Boot winner: Devvrat Tupe (boys, Red Devils, 7 goals); Devika Tupe (girls, Dragon Queen, 4 goals);

Best goalkeepers: Amol Dhas (boys, Phoenix Riders); Manasi Ghorpade (girls, Wonder Women).

Tambe to lead West Zone in cricket

Pune: Kaushal Tambe of Maharashtra, who scored a triple ton in the Vijay Merchant Trophy in Kadappa against Meghalaya in 2017-2018 season, has been selected to lead the West Zone in the inter-zonal two days tournament for under-16. The tourney will played at National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru from August 19- September 4. Other state players who got selected were Soham Shinde, Vicky Ostwal, Rohit Choudhary, Sachin Dhas, Nachiket Thakur and Tilak Jadhav.

Takale finishes 14th in Finland

Pune: Sanjay Takale weathered engine leakage throughout three days, nursing his Ford Fiesta R2-spec car to the finish line to take 14th place in his RC4 class in the 69th edition of the Neste Rally Finland, the ninth stop of the 2019 World Rally Championship.

Driving for the Latvia-based Baltic Motorsports Promotion with Briton Darren Garrod as his co-driver, Takale was beset by engine heating problem that began soon after recce, but his determination saw the Pune rally driver complete the fastest rally for the second straight year. “Overall I am satisfied with my personal performance as we drove at very good high speed consistently than last year,” said the former Asia-Pacific Rally champion.

Selection trials from Maharashtra hockey team from Aug 21-23

Pune: Selection trials for Maharashtra team for 5-a-side national hockey championship will take place at Major Dhyanchand Hockey Poligras Stadium in Pimpri from August 21-23. The national championship will be conducted at Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh from September 22-27. The men’s team of Maharashtra had won gold in 2016. In 2017, Maharashtra had won gold in the mixed event, silver in women’s event and bronze in men’s event. Year 2018 was also fruitful for Maharashtra as team won gold in mixed event, bronze in men’s and women’s event.

Speeding Cheetahs to face Roaring Lions in JTL final

Pune: Vepar Speeding Cheetahs will take on Roaring Lions in the final of the PMDTA Junior Tennis League (JTL) at Deccan Gymkkhana courts over the weekends. Last Sunday, Vepar Speeding Cheetahs registered a 49-33 win over Flying Hawks to enter the final. Namish Hood, Hritika Kaple, Archit Dhoot, Saloni Parida, Eshan Degamwar, Aleena Shaikh, Adnan Lokhandwala, Keyur Mhetre, Ved Moghe and Riaan Mali, played a major role in Cheetahs’ win.

