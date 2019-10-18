8K students take ‘no plastic’ oath during Diwali

cities

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 21:27 IST

PUNE At least 8,805 students and 558 teachers of Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC)-run schools took the “no plastic” oath through virtual classroom on Thursday.

Pune Municipal Corporation solid waste management department took the initiative under the Swachh Bharat Mission.

Dnyaneshwar Molak, PMC chief of solid waste department and Deepak Mali, PMC education officer (secondary and technical) interacted with students through virtual classroom.

Molak said, “As the Swachh Sarvekshan 2020 has been underway in the country, we briefed the students about the initiative and how they should act as responsible residents and keep the environment and city clean.”

“We also shared with the students the ill effects of the use of plastic on the environment,” said Molak.

Mali said, “As the Diwali vacation will start, we have told students to collect single-use plastic from their own houses (plastic carry bags and food packaging bags) , put it into a one-litre bottle and bring it to school after the vacation. Schools collecting more than 100 bottles will be given a certificate.”

”We have asked students to write answers for twelve questions under the Swachh Survekshan 2019. Also, they will visit 30 families in their neighbourhood and generate awareness about cleanliness and bring their neighbours’ signatures,” added Mali.

