8th Smita Patil International Film Festival to focus on issue-based films

Updated: Dec 12, 2019 19:37 IST

Pune The eighth edition of Smita Patil International Film Festival (SPIFF) will feature films on topics such as LGBTQI, global issues and Kashmir among others.

The film festival, organised by Arogya Sena with an aim to provide a platform for short films and documentaries from across the globe, made its debut in 2012.

The organisers have received 250 films across 75 nations. The duration of these films is up to 40 minutes. Yogesh Jagam, associate director of the festival, said, “We will be screening 60 films, divided among two days. The second day will have an award ceremony, where the jury picked winners will be felicitated. The ceremony will be graced by Dr Abhijit Vaidya, who is the founder and director of the festival, and popular director Gaganvihari Borate.”

The awards include best short film (first and second prize), best documentary film (first and second prize), best director (documentary and short film), and special mention awards.

Jagam said that the entries have been getting better with each year and this year too, the collection boasts of good quality films. “The visitors are keen on films that tell stories from across the globe. They want to see films that are issue based and give a glimpse of communities and lives from around the world.”

Countries from which films will be showcased include Australia, Finland, Germany, Bangladesh, Japan, Lebanon, Columbia, Estonia, Netherlands, New Zealand, Peru and Belgium.

Short films and documentary screening

Where: SM Joshi auditorium, Navi peth

When: December 14 (9am-9pm) and December 15 (9am-5pm)

Award ceremony

For best short film, best documentary, best director and special award mentions

Where: SM Joshi auditorium, Navi peth

When: December 15, 6pm

Films to watch

Chair Amour (Belgium)

Aapke Aa Jane Se (India)

Limitless (India)

Chuppi (India)

The Nun’s Kaddish (Portugal)

The Girls are not Brides (Bangladesh)

An Autobiography (Finland)