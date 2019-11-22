9 Punjabis among 10 charged in UK with laundering, trafficking

chandigarh

Updated: Nov 22, 2019 15:41 IST

LONDON: Britain’s crime officials have charged 10 Indian-origin members of an organised crime group believed to have flown an estimated £15.5 million (Rs 143.5 crore) out of the UK to Dubai in suitcases over the last three years and trying to smuggle 17 people into the country earlier this year.

The nine men and one woman, aged between 30 and 44, were arrested on Wednesday as part of an investigation into a conspiracy to launder millions of pounds made through drug trafficking and an organised immigration crime.

Based in or near Southall and Hounslow, they were each charged with conspiracy to launder criminal cash and being a member of an organised crime group following investigation by the National Crime Agency (NCA), the Dubai Police, Border Force and Scotland Yard.

The accused are Charan Singh, 41; Valjeet Singh, 30; Jasbir Singh Dhal, 28; Sundar Vengadassalam, 44; Jasbeer Singh Malhotra, 33; Pinky Kapur, 35; and Manmon Singh Kapur, 44. The following people of Indian origin were charged with similar offences and an additional charge of conspiracy to assist unlawful immigration: Swander Singh Dhal, 33; Jasbir Singh Kapoor, 31; and Diljan Malhotra, 43.

Officials said that examination of travel history suggested that the crime group transported more than £14 million (Rs 129.4 crore) in 2017 and 2018 alone. Cash, illegal drugs and luxury cars, including Range Rovers, Audi Q7s and BMW 5 series, were recovered during raids in Hounslow, Hayes, Uxbridge and Southall.

The raids were conducted after more than £1.5 million (Rs 13.8 crore) were seized at airports this year. In all cases, the cash was being transported between UK airports and ports and the United Arab Emirates.

Chris Hill of the NCA said: “Cash is the lifeblood of organised crime groups and they need the services of money launderers. We believe that the action we and our partners have taken will have caused permanent damage to a well-established money laundering network.”

Ben Russell of the National Economic Crime Centre added: “The National Economic Crime Centre (NECC) was able to assist the case team in arranging forensic analysis of seized bank notes. We were also able to use our relationships with our international partners in the UAE to obtain evidence in relation to this case”.