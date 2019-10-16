9-yr-old boy sodomised by neighbour

cities

Updated: Oct 16, 2019 20:59 IST

MEERUT A nine-year-old boy was allegedly sodomised by his neighbour when he was alone at his house in a village of Muzaffarnagar, police said on Wednesday.

Police arrested the 19-year-old accused and sent him to jail after registering a case against him under Section 377 (unnatural sex) of the IPC and Pocso Act.

DK Tyagi, SHO, Titawi police station, said the incident occurred on Sunday and the boy narrated it to his family members on Tuesday. A case was registered against the accused on the complaint of the victim’s family.

The accused threatened the victim of dire consequences, if he reported the incident to anyone, said police.

Some villagers said both families had enmity and the complaint could be an attempt to falsely implicate the accused to settle scores. A fair investigation would be carried out to verify the charges, said Tyagi.

Meanwhile, doctors couldn’t confirm sodomy in the medical examination of the boy. Tyagi said his clothes will be sent to the forensic lab for more tests.

First Published: Oct 16, 2019 19:58 IST