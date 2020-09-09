e-paper
Home / Cities / 90 Ludhiana govt schools given ₹20,000 grant to set up educational parks

90 Ludhiana govt schools given ₹20,000 grant to set up educational parks

The parks are aimed at providing students with practical exposure and better clarity of concepts

cities Updated: Sep 10, 2020 00:17 IST
Deepa Sharma Sood
Deepa Sharma Sood
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Sound pipes and DNA models displayed at the science park at Government Senior Secondary School, Threeke.
Sound pipes and DNA models displayed at the science park at Government Senior Secondary School, Threeke. (HT PHOTO)
         

To hone students’ mathematic reasoning and inculcate a scientific outlook, the government has asked 90 government schools in the district to set up educational parks where concepts will be illustrated with two-dimensional and three-dimensional models. Each school has been given a grant of ₹20,000 for the same.

The project is part of the Centre’s Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan, under which the district was given ₹18 lakh.

The educational parks can be designed according to the space available at schools. In case of dearth of space, a single park, which covers concepts of all subjects can be setup. Schools have been advised to avail the help of art and craft teachers to make the models standout. Schools have been instructed to ensure a bilingual exhibit, with information displayed in English and Punjabi.

‘WILL HELP BREAK MONOTONY OF CLASSROOM TEACHING’

The parks aim to provide students with practical exposure and better concept clarity.

Threeke Government Senior Secondary Smart School science teacher Rapwinder Kaur says, “The parks will help to break the monotony of classroom teaching as concepts will be explained through models. I had developed a science park at my school last year where innovative models were made out of waste and construction material lying around the school. The science park had received an overwhelming response from students and teachers of other schools. Science models such as a pinhole camera made of PVC pipes, Newton’s cradle, gyroscope made of a wheel, Newton’s disc made of basket covers, DNA model made of broken water pipes, sound pipes, whispering dish, windmill made using non-functional fans, and a periscope, have been displayed in our schools’ park.”

Government Senior Secondary School (Multipurpose) principal Navdeep Romana said, “This is a great initiative by the government as it promotes activity-based learning.”

