90-year-old robbed of Rs 2.2 lakh by thieves who posed as jewel polishers

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 21:45 IST

Gold jewellery worth Rs 2,20,000 has been allegedly robbed by two unidentified persons from a 90-year-old citizen on Wednesday.

According to the police, two men came to the women’s house in Phulenagar at 11.30 am and introduced themselves as employees of a reputed company that cleans jewellery. They took the woman’s gold bangles and mangalsutra to polish it. After polishing, they asked her to put the jewellery inside a pressure cooker and boil it. The men took off with the gold, evidently switching the real jewels with what went in the pressure cooker.

A case under Section 420 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against unknown persons at Yerwada police station.

